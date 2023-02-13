Group cheers and hugs each other after stamping on man in Northampton town centre

A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 months in prison after a man was kicked and stamped on repeatedly in Northampton town centre.

Benjamin Smith, of Gerda Road, Eltham, London, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, February 13 after pleading guilty to theft, two counts of possessing an imitation firearm, affray and two counts of failing to comply with supervision requirements as part of a community order.

The court heard that a group of five men - including Smith - kicked and stamped on a male victim in Bridge Street at around 4am on August 12, 2021.

Priya Bakshi, prosecuting, said the victim was visibly unconscious and members of the public surrounded him to prevent him from being attacked further by the group. Meanwhile, the attackers were seen to be congratulating each other by hugging and cheering.

A police officer, who described Smith as being “aggressive and volatile” said Smith boastfully told him: “We were stamping on his head and everything.”

Lewis Brown, aged 19, of Richmond Hill in Luton and Cory Marshall, aged 21, of Oakley Road in Corby were both handed suspended prison sentences for affray in connection with the incident on an earlier date. Reece Biddle, aged 20, of St Albans Road in Northampton, was given an immediate prison sentence.

Smith has nine previous convictions for 20 offences including battery, possession of a bladed article, criminal damage and racially aggravated public order.

While Smith was on bail for the affray he committed further offences of aggravated vehicle taking, theft and battery.

The court heard that on November 4, he went to the probation office in Bridge Street saying he was “desperate” to speak with two people and pulled a BB gun out of his pocket without pointing it at anyone, the court heard. He left shortly later.

The following day, Smith went to Ann Summers in Abington Street, where he was seen putting a male sex toy in his pocket before attempting to walk out of the store.

A shop assistant confronted him and Smith denied stealing anything, stating that he had a gun in his pocket, the court heard. The employee told him to leave and he was arrested shortly afterwards.

Liam Muir, in mitigation, said: “To say that he has a lack of maturity is an understatement, it is apparent in his actions and how he presents and speaks.”

The court heard that Smith’s four month remand in prison is his first experience of custody and has been a “shock” to the system.

Mr Muir told the court that, when he first met Smith, the defendant bragged about how he thought he was an important criminal. Fast forward to the present and Mr Muir says he is now the opposite of how he has behaved previously, saying he does not want to be like the older offenders he has faced inside or waste his life in prison.

His Honour Judge Mayo DL said: “I detect a certain amount of charm about you. You are not as hardened as some people think you are and you have taken some very silly decisions.”