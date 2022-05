Finlay Mackenzie appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court last weekend

A 19-year-old man from Gretton is set for a crown court trial after being charged with possession of class-A drugs with the intent to supply them.

Finlay John Mackenzie stands accused of possession of cocaine and diamorphine (heroin) in Charles Street, Kettering, in February 2021.

Mackenzie, of Kirby Road, is also charged with possession of £357, said to be criminal property.