'Great result' as closure order secured for Wellingborough flat blighted by drug use and anti-social behaviour

A closure order has been granted in court to prevent the use of a Wellingborough flat linked to drug abuse.

The three-month order was granted for a property in Duncan Court after concerns were raised to Northants Police and partners over the use of illegal drugs and associated anti-social behaviour there.

In November, the force’s Wellingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) executed a warrant at the property, recovering a quantity of drugs, cash and weapons.

Issues linked to the address were affecting other residents and the wider community, leading NPT officers to gather information about the impact the escalating behaviour was having on others.

As a result, investigating officer PC Gemma Cairns worked with the housing provider Greatwell Homes and North Northants Council to apply to Northampton Magistrates Court for a closure order under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

At the hearing on February 24, a three-month closure order was granted and the flat was boarded up.

Anyone who enters the property before May 23 will be liable to arrest for breaching the order.

PC Cairns, the force’s ASB enforcement officer, said: “The behaviour of those attending this address caused residents to feel distressed and scared to walk through the building near to the flat due to abusive visitors, drug paraphernalia and coming across alcohol or bodily fluids.

“In addition, it was often reported that drug dealing was taking place from the property which resulted in drug use in the communal stairwell and near to the property, causing people to live in fear about who or what they would come across when they left their homes.

“I’d like to thank everyone who was involved in this case as this order was only obtained through key information provided by other residents, including those who didn’t feel able to provide a formal statement due to fear of repercussions.

"I would also like to thank Greatwell Homes for their invaluable support with this case.

“The information provided and the evidence gathered enabled us to build a clear picture of the impact these issues would likely be having on residents and provided the platform to present a compelling case to the court which allowed the closure order to be granted.

“I hope this case will encourage residents to come forward and report anti-social behaviour affecting where they live.”

PS Curtis Chambers of Wellingborough NPT said: “This is a great result for local residents and shows the importance of collaboration between the community and the police, as without this intelligence and support we would not have attained this great result.

“Tackling drug harm is a key priority for Northamptonshire Police as it causes a variety of issues, from violence and fear of violence to people being worried to leave their homes and go about their daily business, which they should be able to do safely.

“This address being closed has not only made a community safer but will have a wider impact protecting the people of Northamptonshire.”

Sean Jackson, support services manager at Greatwell Homes, added: “We’re pleased the closure order has been granted after months of collaboration between ourselves and the police to tackle drug dealing linked to this property.

“Greatwell Homes is committed to ensuring all our customers feel safe and happy in their homes.

"We strongly urge other residents not to suffer in silence and to report anti-social behaviour so we can take a tough stance and act as we have done in this case.”

Find out more about how Northamptonshire Police is preventing and tackling anti-social behaviour here.

If you have any concerns about anti-social behaviour in your community, you can report non-emergency crime to 101, online at www.northants.police.uk/RO or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. In an emergency always call 999.