Great Oakley pensioner to face trial on child sex offences

File picture

A pensioner who has been charged with a string of sex offences is set to face a jury trial in the new year.

Allan David Robins, 69, stands accused of three counts of arranging or facilitating sexual activity with a child. The offences are all said to have taken place on December 13 this year.

Robins, of Pound Close, Great Oakley, appeared before Northampton Magistrates' Court earlier this week to deny the charges and was remanded in custody.