Great Oakley paedophile thought mum would let him abuse three kids

A pensioner drove from his home near Corby to Milton Keynes thinking he was meeting a mum who would let him abuse her kids.

Allan Robins, 69, bragged about having sex with a young girl during a week-long online chat and told the woman what he wanted to do to her children, aged as young as two.

He drove 40 miles to the Buckinghamshire town with condoms after arranging to meet them – but it was a police sting and he was arrested after parking.

Allan Robins has been jailed.

On Thursday (March 31) he was jailed for five years and seven months.

Northampton Crown Court heard Robins, formerly of Pound Close in Great Oakley, was using online chat room Chatiw when he began speaking to ‘Lucy’ on December 13 last year.

Believing he was chatting to a sick like-minded individual, he said he liked young girls and was having sex with one. Lucy told him about her three children – a two-year-old girl, a seven-year-old boy and an autistic nine-year-old girl. None of the children were real.

Prosecuting, Micaila Williams said: “It's plain Robins is interested in the nine-year-old girl, asking if she has had sex yet."

The paedophile suggested a meeting and asked for Lucy’s phone number before calling her.

He asked her when she was next in Milton Keynes and offered to drive over to meet them on December 20.

The court heard that, when asked what he wanted to do, he described a lewd act with the children aged two and seven.

Ms Williams added: "[He said he] would like to have full sex with the nine-year-old and offered to bring condoms."

He drove to a pre-arranged location in Milton Keynes and texted Lucy to say he was there and had decamped from his motorhome.

Police from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit, who had been running the sting under the code name Operation Jenson, then swooped in and arrested him.

The court heard he made comments suggesting he had been set up and had been a 'bloody idiot'.

When police searched his home they a Scout scarf, baby rattle, sex toys and viagra in a bedroom cabinet.

When interviewed he admitted he had spoken to Lucy online – but claimed he was trying to uncover the actions of a paedophile.

Ms Williams said: "He said he had been horrified by what he had heard online and went to the location to find the people and report them to the police."

The paedophile denied he had a sexual interest in children but later admitted three charges of arranging or facilitating a child sex offence.

Mitigating, Liam Muir said Robins, who appeared over a videolink from HMP Peterborough, had no previous convictions and had accepted he needed help.

He said: "He is experiencing his first period of custody in the most difficult times.

"He knows that he needs to face up to it."

Sentencing, His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo told Robins he had shown ‘very distorted thinking’.

Robins will serve half of his sentence behind bars before being released on licence.