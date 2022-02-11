Gold-toothed Rushden man accused of crack dealing thought to have fled the country

A court has issued a second warrant for the arrest of a man suspected of dealing crack cocaine and heroin in Rushden.

Tyrone Anderson, 27, failed to appear at his trial on June 14 last year where he had been due to answer charges of possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine and acquiring criminal property.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Anderson, of Pightles Terrace, Rushden, and his counsel said they were 'optimistic' he would return to face the court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyrone Anderson

But the court heard this morning that none of the legal representatives in the case know where he is and that he is now thought to be out of the country 'in Europe.'

Judge Rebecca Crane issued a second bench warrant, for another indictment of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. The warrant will be reviewed in a year if Anderson has not returned to face trial by that time.