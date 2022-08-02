Glass smashed and strewn around Raunds play area

Anyone with information about the anti-social behaviour is urged to report it to police on 101

People are being urged to be vigilant after glass was smashed and scattered across equipment at a Raunds play area.

Raunds Town Council says the anti-social behaviour took place twice last week at the Saddlers play area off Weybridge Way.

A council spokesman said: “On Monday (July 25) glass was shattered throughout the play area and also on the play equipment.

"The same incident happened again on Wednesday (July 27).

"One of our operations officers has endeavoured to pick up all the glass but we cannot guarantee that all the tiny fragments have been located.

"Please be mindful when using the play area.”

A police spokesman said “Glass bottles are believed to have been broken deliberately into small pieces and scattered throughout the play area and on play equipment at the Saddlers play area in Raunds.