Girl assaulted after being catcalled and verbally harassed by gang of boys in Higham Ferrers
A girl has been assaulted after she and her friend were catcalled and verbally harassed by a gang of teenage boys in Higham Ferrers.
The incident on the cricket field at Higham Rec, off Vine Hill Drive, took place on Monday, April 29.
Between 4pm and 4.15pm two girls were on the field when they were catcalled and harassed by a group of eight boys believed to be aged between 12 and 16.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “When the girls ignored them, one of the boys approached and grabbed hold of one of the girls by the shoulder, before she struck him in response and left the area.
“Anyone who saw the incident or who has information about it is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.”
Please quote incident number 24000254756 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.