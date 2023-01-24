Girl, 17, grabbed by three men in Kettering who were chased off by member of public

A 17-year-old girl was grabbed by three men who were chased off by a member of the public who intervened.

Police have launched an appeal for information after the incident in Kettering between 1.30pm and 1.45pm yesterday (Monday).

The girl was in Silver Street when she was grabbed by the wrist and elbow by the three men, described as being white and in their 30s.

Police are investigating

A member of the public with a shopping bag chased them off and police have appealed for witnesses, or the woman who assisted the victim, to contact them.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “One suspect was wearing a black coat and a beanie, the second was wearing a hoodie with the hood up, and the third had a zip-up hoodie with the hood up.

