GBH charge after man knocked unconscious in Kettering

Northampton Magistrates' Court

A Kettering man will face magistrates this morning (Monday) accused of knocking someone unconscious in an incident outside a town bar.

Nathan Corstin, 27, has been charged with inflicting grievious bodily harm without intent after the incident in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Police said a 38-year-old man was outside Brooklyn Bar in the town centre when he was punched hard once and knocked unconscious.