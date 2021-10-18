GBH charge after man knocked unconscious in Kettering
A man will appear at court this morning
Monday, 18th October 2021, 9:40 am
Updated
Monday, 18th October 2021, 9:42 am
A Kettering man will face magistrates this morning (Monday) accused of knocking someone unconscious in an incident outside a town bar.
Nathan Corstin, 27, has been charged with inflicting grievious bodily harm without intent after the incident in the early hours of yesterday morning.
Police said a 38-year-old man was outside Brooklyn Bar in the town centre when he was punched hard once and knocked unconscious.
Corstin, of Lobelia Road in Kettering, is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court this morning.