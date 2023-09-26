GBH arrest after alleged hammer attack outside Corby pub
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after an alleged hammer attack outside a Corby pub.
The 53-year-old, who is from Corby, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries after the incident last month.
Today (September 26) Northamptonshire Police launched an appeal for witnesses to the serious assault which took place just after 3.40pm on Tuesday, August 22.
A spokesman for the force said an altercation took place between two men outside The Corby Candle pub in New Post Office Square. Both men physically assaulted each other but one is alleged to have used a hammer.
The spokesman said: “Members of the public intervened to break up the fight, and officers investigating this incident are keen to speak to anyone who may have stepped in to help both men or who may have witnessed any part of the incident.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
“Please quote incident number 23000522229 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”