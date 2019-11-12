Gang steal caravans after melting locks at Weldon storage park

Five people wearing balaclavas are being sought after the "sophisticated" crime at Weldon Caravan Storage in Kettering Road.

At some point between 6pm on Wednesday (November 6) and 8am the following morning the gang melted the locks from the front gate of the compound and gain entry to the site.

They then drove in with two Ford Transits, hooked up two caravans - a white Baileys Unicorn series 4 Pamploma caravan and a Swift Quattro - and stole them.

One of the stolen caravans.

The caravans are believed to be worth in the region of £60,000 to £70,000 combined.

The daughter of the owners of one of the caravans, who did not want to be named, said: "From what the police have said it was quite sophisticated. It's someone that knows exactly what they are doing."

Her parents used the caravan regularly to travel to seaside resorts and around the country.

The Corby woman added: "They've not only stolen the caravan but the sentimental things inside.

"There are things passed down from generations that we are never going to replace."

A caravan was also stolen from the facility last year.

Weldon Caravan Storage has been contacted for comment.