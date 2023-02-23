Gang of seven attack and shut man in the back of his van in Corby street
He was cleaning the van at the time
By Stephanie Weaver
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 11:26am
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Blenheim Walk, Corby.
The incident happened on Friday, February 17, between 2.30pm and 3pm, when a man cleaning the back of his van was attacked by a group of males who shut him inside the vehicle.
A police spokesman said: “There were about seven males, all were white, two were wearing grey tracksuits and the others were in black.”
Witnesses should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 23000102773.