Gang of seven attack and shut man in the back of his van in Corby street

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Blenheim Walk, Corby.

The incident happened on Friday, February 17, between 2.30pm and 3pm, when a man cleaning the back of his van was attacked by a group of males who shut him inside the vehicle.

A police spokesman said: “There were about seven males, all were white, two were wearing grey tracksuits and the others were in black.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault