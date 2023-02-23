News you can trust since 1897
Gang of seven attack and shut man in the back of his van in Corby street

He was cleaning the van at the time

By Stephanie Weaver
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 11:26am

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Blenheim Walk, Corby.

The incident happened on Friday, February 17, between 2.30pm and 3pm, when a man cleaning the back of his van was attacked by a group of males who shut him inside the vehicle.

A police spokesman said: “There were about seven males, all were white, two were wearing grey tracksuits and the others were in black.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault
Witnesses should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 23000102773.