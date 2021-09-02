Gang assaults 10-year-old boy in West Haddon causing a head injury
Group members are described as being of secondary school age
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 5:06 pm
A 10-year-old boy has been assaulted by a group of teenagers in Northampton.
The assault happened yesterday afternoon (September 1) between 4pm and 5pm in West Haddon playing fields in Northampton Road.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "A group of young people approached a 10-year-old boy and assaulted him, causing a cut to the back of his head.
"The group has been described as being of secondary school age."
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident Number: 21000509241.