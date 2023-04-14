An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire on the site of the former Gala Bingo Hall in High Street, Kettering.

Four fire crews were called to a rough sleepers’ camp in Meadow Road at about 6.20pm on Sunday, April 9.

The fire spread to an adjacent electricity sub-station, which knocked out the power to nearby residents and businesses.

The fire next to the former Gala Bingo hall in Kettering

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The 18-year-old man from Kettering was arrested on Wednesday, April 12, on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, and released on police bail pending further investigations.

“Two 13-year-old boys from Kettering are also on police bail after being arrested in connection with the fire.

“Officers investigating this incident are still appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who may have any information which could assist with their enquiries.”

Call 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.