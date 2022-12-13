Further 17 drink-drivers charged and named during Northamptonshire Police pre-Christmas crackdown

A further 17 drink-drivers have been charged and named as part of a pre-Christmas crackdown by Northamptonshire Police.

Police are naming drivers charged or arrested for drink or drug driving as part of its annual road safety campaign — which kicked-off earlier this year to include the men’s football World Cup.

The first two weeks of the six-week campaign saw 45 drivers arrested or charged. A further 26 have been arrested in the third week, taking the total to 71.

Northamptonshire Police is halfway through its six-week, pre-Christmas crackdown on drink-driving.

Those charged during the third week of the crackdown between December 5 and December 11 are due to appear at court on various dates up to January 30.

Those charged and named are:

• Damien Rutkowski, 32, of St Crispin Avenue, Wellingborough will appear before Northampton Magistrates on January 16.

• Ian Coyne, 58, of Thorpe Avenue, Radcliffe in Manchester, will appear before Northampton Magistrates on January 19.

• Jobin Johnson, 31, of Grange Road, Northampton, will appear before Northampton Magistrates on December 15.

• Dionisie Chiperco, 29, of Bailiff Street, Northampton, will appear before Northampton Magistrates on January 26.

• Karen O’Malley, 51, of Kensington Close, Northampton, will appear before Northampton Magistrates on January 26.

• Bilal Karim, 26, of Hollington Road, Leicester, will appear before Northampton Magistrates on December 22.

• Marek Sapielak, 52, of Faraday Court, Thrapston, will appear before Northampton Magistrates on January 26.

• Pawel Grabarek, 26, of Lalleford Square, Rugby, will appear before Northampton Magistrates on January 26.

• Ranbir Singh, 37, Union Street, Desborough, will appear before Northampton Magistrates on January 26.

• Roman Cebutar, 30, Ringway, Northampton, will appear before Northampton Magistrates on January 26.

• Oksana Turkopole, 30, Friars Avenue, Northampton, will appear before Northampton Magistrates on January 26.

• Archie Lamb, 22, Sandover, Northampton, will appear before Northampton Magistrates on January 26.

• Amanda Joyce, 54, of Longcroft Lane, Towcester, will appear before Northampton Magistrates on January 30.

• Ion Mihalachi, 21, of Bedlow Rise, Northampton, will appear before Northampton Magistrates on January 30.

• Mateusz Sieja, 27, Racedown, Wellingborough, will appear before Northampton Magistrates on January 30.

• Steven Chadwick, 32, Swain Court, Northampton, will appear before Northampton Magistrates on January 19.

• Lukasz Nuszkiewicz, 40, Geddington Road, Corby, will appear before Northampton Magistrates on January 30.

A further five men aged between 21 and 43 were arrested on suspicion of drink-driving. They have all been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

In the same time period, a further four drivers were charged and have appeared in court. Results of these court hearings will be published when available.

Inspector Ian Wills of the force Roads Policing Team said: “It’s not our intention to stop people from having fun, this is to try and ensure that everyone gets home safely and no one receives that devastating news that someone they love has been killed or seriously injured.

“We don’t take the decision lightly to continue naming all drivers who are charged, however anyone who doesn’t want to be included on this list the message is simple – do not drink or drug drive.”

