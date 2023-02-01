Fuel thieves targeting cars in Corby streets by drilling and draining the tanks
Four streets have been hit by thieves in the space of 24 hours
Fuel thieves have targeted cars in four Corby streets in the space of 24 hours.
Police are now appealing for information about the spate of thefts.
Northants Police issued an alert to residents yesterday morning (Tuesday), which said: “We are appealing for information after a series of motor vehicles have had their fuel taken by drilling the tanks and draining it.
"The following locations were targeted over the last 24 hours in Corby, Islay Walk, Tyne Road, Landseer Court and Studfall Avenue.
"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft of this fuel, or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious.”
Anyone with information about the thefts can call 101 quoting reference numbers 23000059763, 23000061466, 23000060171, 23000060979 and 23000061349.
information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.