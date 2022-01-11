Fraud claim sees assets worth £150,000 recovered from Desborough site

The three stolen caravans will be returned to their rightful owners.

A tip-off that plant machinery which had been fraudulently hired and was being used in Desborough led to assets worth £150,000 being recovered.

A cross-border operation saw Northamptonshire's and Leicestershire's rural crime team join forces on Friday (January 7) in a raid in Braybrooke Road.

They had received information received that £90,000 worth of plant machinery had been fraudulently hired in Leicestershire and was being used on the site.

Police attended the site and recovered plant machinery.

Both pieces of plant machinery were recovered and while they were being retrieved PC Hutch Hutchings carried out checks on the site.

He identified three caravans as being stolen, with a total value of about £60,000. PC Hutchings contacted one of the victims of the stolen caravans who had been refused an insurance.

The victim was therefore overjoyed as he had saved for years to purchase the caravan and had only had it a few months before its theft.

Sergeant Andy Maher from Northamptonshire Police’s rural crime team said: “This was an extremely successful operation and I am pleased that not only was the plant machinery recovered, but three stolen caravans were also discovered too. They will now be returned to their rightful owners.