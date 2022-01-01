Fourteen Corby criminals jailed during 2021

Drug dealers, thieves and violent brutes.
These are the faces of fourteen people from Corby who were put behind bars during 2021. They include Alex McConnell who was sent to jail for more than ten years for his part in a major drugs conspiracy, and Scott Moffatt who gave illegal morphine to a 19-year-old boy who died.
Some are already back in our community - but others will be spending the next few years in jail.
1. Andru-Jay Burgess
Burgess, 21, from Culross Walk, Corby was jailed for two years in July after police spotted him swapping seats with his passenger Katie Young on the A14 driving at 50mph. The disqualified driver also admitted charges of burgling three high-end bikes from a unit at Oundle Marina.
2. John Anthony Friery
Friery, 35, of Corby was given an 18-month jail sentence and a five-year restraining order by a court in January after beating a former partner on five occasions, leaving her terrified. He was released a few weeks later but breached the terms of his release and was sent back to jail, then appeared before the court for a second time in June to be given a restraining order banning him from contacting a second victim.
3. Jardine Dewar
The 29-year-old from Steyning Close has been in and out of prison again this year. She is Corby's most prolific shoplifter and has clocked up more than 100 offences. She was most recently jailed on December 22 for 12 weeks for a further six offences.
4. Alexander McConnell
While posing as a respectable businessman and jetting off on luxury holidays around the world, Alex McConnell of Stanion Lane was part of a conspiracy to deal large amounts of Class-A drugs in Corby. He was jailed for 10 years and 8 months in April after police were able to tap into his EncroChat conversations which blew apart his drugs ring.