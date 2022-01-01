Fourteen Corby criminals jailed during 2021

2. John Anthony Friery

Friery, 35, of Corby was given an 18-month jail sentence and a five-year restraining order by a court in January after beating a former partner on five occasions, leaving her terrified. He was released a few weeks later but breached the terms of his release and was sent back to jail, then appeared before the court for a second time in June to be given a restraining order banning him from contacting a second victim.