Four women attempted to steal items from Next in Riverside Retail Park

They made a getaway in a red car after staff stopped them

By Carly Odell
Published 2nd May 2023, 16:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 16:07 BST

Four women attempted to steal items from Next at Riverside Retail Park before they drove off in a red car.

Today (May 2), Northamptonshire Police is appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened on the afternoon of Monday, March 6.

A police spokeswoman said: “Four females entered Next and selected items before attempting to leave the store without making payment. As staff stopped one of the women, the others left items on the floor and got into a red car, believed to be a Ford.

Police are looking to speak to these three women.Police are looking to speak to these three women.
“Officers believe the women in the images may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000144355.