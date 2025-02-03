Four-week national firearms amnesty backed by Northamptonshire Police

A four-week, national firearms amnesty, which is backed by Northamptonshire Police, starts today (Monday February 3).

Coordinated by the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS), the firearms surrender will run from Monday February 3, to Friday February 28.

The four-week amnesty is a campaign to remove firearms from falling into the pool of criminally used weapons, with a particular focus on top-venting blank firearms.

As part of the campaign, Northamptonshire Police is asking people to hand in unwanted and illegal firearm.

Operations Inspector at Northamptonshire Police Hayley Lythgoe said: “We are supporting this national amnesty as part of our commitment to take as many dangerous weapons off our streets as possible.

“This time round, we are particularly appealing to anyone who might own a top-venting blank firer.

“These firearms were commonly bought for very innocent purposes such as starting races so we believe that a lot of people might own them and be completely unaware that they have now been declared illegal.

“If you think you might possess one, please call us and arrange for it to be handed in, as in the wrong hands, these types of firearms could be turned into a deadly weapon.

“The amnesty will give people the chance to safely dispose of firearms or ammunition by having us discreetly come and collect them from their homes. So whether it’s a TVBF or something else, please get in touch.

“We want more firearms out of circulation to help us better protect people from harm in Northamptonshire. Handing in a firearm could save a life, so I would ask you to do the right thing and hand in your weapon.”

Find out more about the law about TVBF on the Northamptonshire Police website here.

During the surrender, police are urging people to hand in the below weapons:

Top-venting blank firers (TVBFs) (specifically Turkish models - Retay, Ekol, Ceonic ISSC and Blow)

Illegally-held guns and ammunition

Imitation firearms and air guns

Other unwanted guns and ammunition including air guns and imitations

Tasers, stun guns, CS gas, etc.

Firearms you may have been asked to hide for someone else

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “If you have a gun that falls into any of these categories, please hand it in.”

During the amnesty, those handing over firearms will not face prosecution for illegal possession at the point of surrender, and can remain anonymous.

Firearms and ammunition can be given up by calling Northamptonshire Police on 101 and making an appointment for the items to be collected. Alternatively, people can visit a police station with a front counter to hand them in. Police urge people to make sure they are wrapped up appropriately if you do this and not carried without packaging as this may alarm members of the public.

If you know of anyone involved with illegal firearms contact police on 101, get in touch with police online at www.northants.police.uk, or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you are a licensed firearm holder and would like advice, please Northamptonshire Police on 101.