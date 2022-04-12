Four wanted after man punched outside Corby nightclub
Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously if you recognise the men pictured
Detectives investigating an attack outside a Corby nightclub have released a CCTV image of a group of men they want to speak to.
Officers were called to Decades in Rockingham Road, close to the junction with Lloyds Road, after the incident on Sunday, March 6.
In an appeal released today (April 12) police said a man in his 20s was attacked outside the nightclub between 3am and 3.15am.
He was knocked over after being punched in the face, police said.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers investigating the incident believe the four men in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for them, or anyone who may recognise them, to get in touch.
“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”