Four suspects wanted after away fan attacked at Corby Town FC match

Police have released descriptions of four suspects who are wanted after an away fan was attacked at Corby Town FC last month.

The Halesowen Town supporter was assaulted when the two sides clashed at Steel Park on March 12, as reported by this newspaper.

Today (April 11) police launched an official appeal for witnesses and have urged people with information to contact them.

Steel Park

During the incident, which was captured on video which has been circulated on social media, away fans walked along the front of the James Ashworth VC stand carrying a flag.

One male, who appeared to be a home fan, attempted to pull the flag out of their hands before another ran up to an away supporter and punched him in the face.

Two others were also seen landing blows.

A police spokesman said: “The offender who attempted to take the flag was a white male, aged 16 to 18 years, of a medium build and wore a grey hooded top, black gilet and dark coloured jeans. He also had a black rucksack.

“The second offender was a white boy, aged 14 to 16 years, and of a medium build. He was wearing a dark coloured hooded top, dark coloured jogging bottoms and light-coloured baseball cap.

“The third offender was a white boy, aged 14 to 16 years, with short brown hair. He was wearing an grey hooded top and jogging bottoms.

“The fourth offender was a white man in his 40s, with short white hair and of a chubby build. He was wearing a green hooded jacket and dark coloured jeans.”

After the incident Corby Town FC condemned a ‘minority of fans’.

A club spokesman said: "Corby Town are passing on all information to Northamptonshire Police and as this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to comment on any specific events.

"The club can confirm that action will be taken against those Steelmen supporters involved and we are fully cooperating with Northants Police.”

The Northern Premier League Midlands clash, which had an attendance of 602, ended in a 2-2 draw.