Four seriously hurt after car collides with pedestrians in Northampton

Four people are in hospital with serious injuries after a car careered into pedestrians in Northampton last night (Friday).

Emergency services raced to Harlestone Road after the horror crash at about 7.45pm.

A red Ford KA travelling towards the town centre left the road and collided with four pedestrians and the front of a shop. Police do not yet know what caused the car to leave the road.

Two of the pedestrians, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the KA and the front-seat passenger, both men, also sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

Two more pedestrians, a woman and a girl, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicle prior to the incident.