Four seriously hurt after car collides with pedestrians in Northampton
Police were called to the scene last night
Four people are in hospital with serious injuries after a car careered into pedestrians in Northampton last night (Friday).
Emergency services raced to Harlestone Road after the horror crash at about 7.45pm.
A red Ford KA travelling towards the town centre left the road and collided with four pedestrians and the front of a shop. Police do not yet know what caused the car to leave the road.
Most Popular
-
1
19-year-old driver dies at the scene of A45 collision in Northamptonshire
-
2
Two charged after car stolen in Corby and used in Rothwell burglary
-
3
Kettering and Corby posties form picket line over 'disrespectful' pay offer
-
4
New high ropes and crazy golf plan for Corby woodland
-
5
Wellingborough shop facing its biggest challenge yet in making its future sustainable
Two of the pedestrians, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the KA and the front-seat passenger, both men, also sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital.
Two more pedestrians, a woman and a girl, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicle prior to the incident.
“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.”