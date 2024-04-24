Four police cars damaged while parked outside Corby Cube
Police are appealing for information and witnesses after numerous police vehicles were damaged in Corby town centre.
The incident happened at around 8.30pm on Monday, April 15, when four police cars were damaged while parked outside the Corby Cube.
A spokesman for the force said: “Officers are keen to trace a person seen in the area around the time of the incident, who is described as wearing a distinctive blue and white quartered top and dark trousers, as they believe they may have information relevant to the investigation.”
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or can contact Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 24000219968 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.