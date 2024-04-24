Four police cars damaged while parked outside Corby Cube

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after numerous police vehicles were damaged in Corby town centre.

The incident happened at around 8.30pm on Monday, April 15, when four police cars were damaged while parked outside the Corby Cube.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for the force said: “Officers are keen to trace a person seen in the area around the time of the incident, who is described as wearing a distinctive blue and white quartered top and dark trousers, as they believe they may have information relevant to the investigation.”

Four police vehicles parked outside Corby Cube were damaged earlier this month

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or can contact Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.