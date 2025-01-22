Four of the five charged over alleged £10 million theft from Northampton Town Football Club appear in court

Northamptonshire Police released a statement on Wednesday January 15 outlining that the former League One club chairman David Cardoza, aged 54, of Eastbourne, was among the five men with former links to the redevelopment who are facing charges.

The 54-year-old is joined by his 80-year-old father and former club director Anthony Cardoza, from Wisbech, 63-year-old property developer Howard Grossman, from Bushey, his son 37-year-old Marcus Grossman of Barnet, and 54-year-old Simon Patnick of Harrow.

All five are charged with conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation between September 2013 and April 2015. There are further charges for each individual, listed below.

Yesterday’s police statement said the charges relate to false representations, allegedly made to Northampton Borough Council, that money loaned by the authority to the football club would be used solely for developing Sixfields Stadium and an adjoining hotel.

The hearing on Thursday January 16 was the first time anyone has been brought before the court directly in relation to the investigation of the disappearance of the £10.75 million loan.

David Cardoza, Marcus Grossman, Howard Grossman and Simon Patnick were all in attendance at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning. Anthony Cardoza was excused from attending.

The case has been sent to Crown Court and the five defendants will appear before Northampton Crown Court on February 27. They were then released on unconditional bail.

The five defendant’s charges are as follows…

Anthony Cardoza, aged 80, of Nene Court, Wisbech

Count one of conspiring to commit fraud by false representation contrary to the Fraud Act 2006

Count two of fraud by abuse of position contrary to the Fraud Act 2006

David Cardoza, aged 54, Weavers Close, Eastbourne

Count one of conspiring to commit fraud by false representation contrary to the Fraud Act 2006

County two of fraud by abuse of position contrary to the Fraud Act 2006

Count three of concealing / disguising / converting / transferring / removing criminal property

Marcus Grossman, aged 37, Titan Court, Barnet

Count one of conspiring to commit fraud by false representation contrary to the Fraud Act 2006

Count two of concealing / disguising / converting / transferring / removing criminal property

Howard Grossman, aged 63, Greenacres, Bushey

Count one of conspiring to commit fraud by false representation contrary to the Fraud Act 2006

Counts two, three, four and five of concealing / disguising / converting / transferring / removing criminal property

Count six of acquiring / using / possessing criminal property

Simon Patnick, aged 54, Old Forge Close, Harrow

Count one of conspiring to commit fraud by false representation contrary to the Fraud Act 2006

Count two of acquiring / using / possessing criminal property

As outlined above, David and Anthony Cardoza are also both charged with fraud by abuse of position, contrary to section 1 of the Fraud Act, which relates to a sum of £8.75 million being paid from the football club to 1st Land Limited, a company owned by Howard Grossman, police said.

David Cardoza is further charged with transferring criminal property, namely £166,000 in a credit balance via a bank transfer from the bank account of Northampton Town Football Club Limited, knowing or suspecting it to constitute or to represent, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, the benefit from criminal conduct.

Howard Grossman faces three charges of transferring criminal property, specifically amounts of £650,000 from the bank account of his company County Homes (Herts) Ltd to his son and fellow director, Hayden Grossman, as well as transferring £10,000 from 1st Land Limited to Simon Patnick and £15,000 from 1st Land Limited to Simpa Investments Limited, a company owned by Simon Patnick, police said.

Grossman and his son Marcus are further charged with transferring criminal property, namely £20,000, from Marcus Grossman’s account to Simon Patnick, knowing or suspecting it to constitute or to represent, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, the benefit from criminal conduct.

Patnick is also accused of acquiring criminal property contrary to the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, namely £61,800 in credit balances via bank transfers from or on behalf of Howard Grossman and Marcus Grossman knowing or suspecting it to constitute or to represent, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, the benefit from criminal conduct.

Howard Grossman faces the same allegation, relating to a sum of £10,000 transferred to Margro Properties Ltd, a company run by Marcus Grossman.

