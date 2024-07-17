Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are investigating after four men broke into a house in Rothwell before stealing jewellery and money.

The incident took place in Rushton Road between 8.50pm and 9.50pm on Sunday (July 14).

Police say the four offenders were dressed in black but no further details were available at this stage.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.