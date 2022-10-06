Four masked men with machete bang on door in Corby
By Sam Wildman
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 11:30 am
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 11:30 am
Four masked men who were armed with a machete banged on the door to a house in Corby.
Police have launched an appeal after the terrifying incident, which they are treating as affray, in Stour Road.
In a brief appeal for information police said the incident took place between 4.45pm and 5.15pm yesterday (October 5).
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”