Magistrates have remanded four men in custody following the raids on farms growing cannabis worth around £275,000 across Northampton.

More than 320 plants were seized from addresses in the Mounts, Ecton Brook and Abington.

The men were charged after warrants were executed under Section 240 of the Housing Act allowing entry to properties in Charles Street, Lutterworth Road and Bellropes Square.

Police seized cannabis plants worth around £275,000 during three raids in Northampton

Detective Sergeant Colin Bowers said: “Tackling and preventing drugs harm is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police.

“Working together with West Northamptonshire Council and the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team, we will continue to disrupt the drugs supply chain in our county.

“Anything which causes the local community a concern, causes us a concern too, and tackling and preventing the supply of drugs is one of our matters of priority”.

The four men who appeared in court on Friday (May 6) and Saturday (May 7) were all charged with with producing a controlled Class B drug:

■ Afrim Kanaj, aged 25, of Charles Street, Northampton.

■ Denis Memushaj, aged 27, of Lutterworth Road, Northampton.

■ Klodjan Kazani, aged 23, of Bellropes Square, Northampton.

■ Eroljan Tabaku, aged 31, of no fixed address.

Kanaj, Kazani and Tabaku were all remanded in custody until June 22. Memushaj was remanded until May 27.

A 44-year-old Northampton woman has been released on bail pending further enquiries after being arrested on suspicion of permitting the production of a controlled drug.