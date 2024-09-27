Four arrests made following incident involving 'several males with machetes' in Rushden

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following an ‘affray’ in Trafford Road, Rushden, where an incident occurred involving men with machetes.

The incident, which occurred yesterday evening in Rushden, is being investigated by police, who have made four arrests.

A police spokesman said: “The incident happened on Thursday, September 26, between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, when there was an affray involving several males with machetes who then left the scene in a white transit van, a red Ford Fiesta and a silver Ford Focus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Four men aged 36, 35, 19 and 19, have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody at this time.”

Police are asking witnesses to come forward

Northamptonshire Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101. Those with information should quote incident number 24000576340 to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.