Four arrests made following incident involving 'several males with machetes' in Rushden
The incident, which occurred yesterday evening in Rushden, is being investigated by police, who have made four arrests.
A police spokesman said: “The incident happened on Thursday, September 26, between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, when there was an affray involving several males with machetes who then left the scene in a white transit van, a red Ford Fiesta and a silver Ford Focus.
“Four men aged 36, 35, 19 and 19, have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody at this time.”
Northamptonshire Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101. Those with information should quote incident number 24000576340 to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.