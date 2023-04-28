News you can trust since 1897
Four appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court to face charges relating to fatal stabbing of university student

Crown court dates have been set for all four

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 28th Apr 2023
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 13:43 BST

Two teenagers charged with the murder of a 19-year-old University of Northampton student will appear at crown court next week.

Four teenagers charged with various offences in connection to the fatal stabbing of university student, Kwabena Osei-Poku, from Peterborough, appeared before Northampton Magistrates' Court today (Friday April 28).

Ogechi Eke, aged 19, of Brimsdown Avenue, Enfield spoke only to confirm his name. He has been charged with murder and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a knife. Eke will appear before Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday May 2. He was remanded in custody.

Floral tributes left at the scene of the incident close to the University of Northampton.
Floral tributes left at the scene of the incident close to the University of Northampton.
Melvin Lebaga-Idubor, aged 19, of Abbey Road, Barking and Dagenham, who has also been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon, spoke only to confirm his name. He was remanded in custody and will appear before Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday May 2.

Antonio Huian, aged 18, of Royal Terrace, Northampton, was charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice, namely destroying evidence and facilitating the disappearance of the suspect in evading capture. He spoke only to confirm his name. Huian will appear before Northampton Crown Court on June 12. He was remanded in custody.

Zhanae Forbes-Coleman, aged 19, of Kendal Gardens, Edmonton was also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice, namely facilitating the exit from the scene of a murder of the suspect to enable him to avoid detection. Forbes-Coleman will appear before Northampton Crown Court on June 12. She was remanded in custody.

Kwabena Osei-Poku –  previously known as Alfred – was fatally stabbed in New South Bridge Road on Sunday April 23.