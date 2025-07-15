Former police officer from Rushden banned from posting about colleague he stalked online

A former police officer has been banned from posting about a serving female officer after he was convicted of stalking her over social media.

Richard Dickson, 54, of Balmoral Avenue, Rushden, who was previously an inspector for Bedfordshire Police prior to his retirement, was arrested in July 2024 after a serving police officer reported she was being harassed by him online.

He was convicted of stalking following a three-day trial at Uxbridge Magistrates Court in May and on Thursday (July 10) was made subject of an 18-month community order, given a 30-day residence and rehabilitation order and a two-year restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the officer or publishing anything about her on social media.

He was also ordered to delete all images of the officer from his devices and pay £794 in court costs.

In summarising the case, the District Judge described the case against Dickson as ‘overwhelming’ and praised the victim and witnesses for their conduct during the trial.

She said Dickson was ‘motivated by profound and abiding animosity’ fuelled by professional jealousy.

Deputy Chief Constable Dan Vajzovic said: "Stalking and harassment either online or in person, is never acceptable.

"No-one should be made to feel unsafe or distressed and we’re pleased that Dickson has been found guilty.

“We hope that this sends a clear message that we are committed to protecting women in Bedfordshire from men who seek to cause harm, and that no-one is above the law, regardless of current or previous profession.

"If you are experiencing stalking or harassment please do contact us. You will be listened to, you will be taken seriously and supported, and we will do all we can to secure justice."

Stalking is a form of harassment, but the stalker will have an obsession with the person they're targeting and their repeated, unwanted behaviour can make the victim feel distressed or scared.

Stalking may include:

- following someone

- going uninvited to their home

- hanging around somewhere they know the person often visits

- watching or spying on someone

- identity theft (signing-up to services, buying things in someone's name)

- writing or posting online about someone if it's unwanted or the person doesn't know

It is stalking if the unwanted behaviour has happened twice or more and made you feel scared, distressed or threatened.