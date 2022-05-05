Former Northants hunt member to appear in court accused of riding horse over saboteur

File image: Getty

A former whipper-in will appear in court charged with grievous bodily harm after a hunt saboteur was seriously injured during an incident in the Northamptonshire countryside.

Animal rights activist and hunt saboteur Mel Broughton was with the Northants Hunt Sabs when the incident is said to have occurred at Sibbertoft on September 5, 2020.

Chris Mardles, fomerly with the Pytchley with Woodland Hunt, is accused of riding his horse over Mr Broughton.

He received several broken bones and a collapsed lung and was taken to Northampton General Hospital by air ambulance.

Mardles, 25, of The Quorn Hunt, Gaddesby Lane, Melton Mowbray, will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Friday, May 6) charged with one count of GBH.

The Pytchley with Woodland Hunt traces its origins back to the 1700s and is based in Northamptonshire. Its rides take place around the countryside to the west of the county.