Former Northampton teacher pleads guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child

A former Northampton teacher has pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child.

Stuart Vallance, of Ecton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on June 23, where he pleaded guilty to two non-recent counts of sexual activity with a child.

The victim reported the offences to police in 2021 and Vallance, now aged 46, was arrested, following an investigation.

Lead investigator Detective Sergeant Louise Seaber said: “This woman has been exceptionally brave in coming forward and I am so pleased that her courage has been rewarded with this conviction. She wanted to ensure that Vallance could never do this again and she has done just that.

Northampton Crown Court/National World

“The effect he has had on her has been significant but I hope the fact he has been convicted of his crimes provides her with some comfort and closure.”

Vallance will return to Northampton Crown Court on September 5 to be sentenced.