Former Northampton Special Constable faces misconduct hearing over conviction for brawl on train

A former volunteer Special Constable faces a gross misconduct hearing after being convicted of an off-duty assault following a brawl on a train.

Robyn Wilson pleaded guilty to assault against a male and was given a six-month conditional discharge at Coventry Magistrates Court in February this year.

According to particulars of the police hearing due on Friday (May 6), Wilson was alleged to have punched a man in the head after knocking a mobile phone out of his hand while on a journey from Oxford to Banbury in May 2021.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley will chair Friday's virtual disciplinary hearing

A panel, chaired by Northamptonshire Chief Constable Nick Adderley, will be told Wilson had been in Oxford with friends.

According to the notice of Friday's virtual hearing: “When her group boarded the train, it entered a carriage where a second group was already sat. It became clear that a member of her group knew a member of the other group and the two groups began to interact.

“In the course of the interaction between the two groups, it was learned that she was a police officer.

"She made a comment which a member of the other group appeared to take offence. Due to the issue causing tension between the groups, one member of the other group started to film the officer on his phone.

“When she realised she was being filmed, she reached over and with a closed fist punched the phone out of his hand.

"She then lunged at him as a result of which members of the group accused her of punching him to the head. She can be seen to attempted to knock the phone from his hand again.”

Both groups got off at Banbury without incident.

Wilson is accused of conduct lacking respect and courtesy to a member of the public who were aware she was a constable and which was likely to undermine the reputation of the police.

The conduct, if proved, amounts to gross misconduct because it involved the commission of and conviction for a criminal offence against.