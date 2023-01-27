News you can trust since 1897
Former Northampton South Conservative MP David Mackintosh appears before court charged with wrongly-declaring election expenses

He can be identified for the first time after a judge lifted reporting restrictions

By Kate Cronin
13 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 1:59pm

A former Conservative MP has appeared before Northampton Crown Court charged with failing to ensure that nine donations to his election campaign were declared.

David Mackintosh first appeared before magistrates in October, but journalists were banned from naming him by a reporting restriction.

But at a hearing before a high court judge this morning (Friday, January 27), The Honorable Mrs Justice Jennifer Eady lifted the restriction, allowing Mackintosh, aged 43, to be named for the first time along with co-defendant, businessman Howard Grossman.

David Mackintosh
Both deny two offences under the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000. They are accused of failing to declare nine donations to the Northampton South Conservative Association between June 2014 and September 2014.

Mackintosh, of Station Road, Northampton, did not attend court and appeared, with the permission of the court, via videolink.

Grossman, of Caldecott Gardens, Bushey, Middlesex, was excused attendance at court.