Former Northampton primary school teacher Fiona Beal not in a position to give evidence today, murder trial hears

The 49-year-old accused of murder was supposed to take the stand today

By Megan Hillery
Published 26th Apr 2023, 13:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 13:21 BST

A former primary school teacher accused of murdering her long term partner is “not in a position” to give evidence today, a court has heard.

Fiona Beal, aged 49, of Moore Street is accused of stabbing 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham and burying his body in their rear garden in November 2022.

She denies murder, however, due to her state of mind at the time.

Fiona Beal, aged 49, of Moore Street is accused of stabbing 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham and burying his body in their rear garden in November 2022.
Beal was due to appear at Northampton Crown Court from 10am today (Wednesday, April 26) to give evidence for the first time in her trial, which is now in its fourth week.

She, however, did not arrive via transportation by prison staff until 11am.

Her Honour Judge Lucking KC said that, as a result, the defendant is “not in a position” to give any evidence today.

More to follow as the trial continues.