Former Northampton primary school teacher Fiona Beal not in a position to give evidence today, murder trial hears

A former primary school teacher accused of murdering her long term partner is “not in a position” to give evidence today, a court has heard.

Fiona Beal, aged 49, of Moore Street is accused of stabbing 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham and burying his body in their rear garden in November 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She denies murder, however, due to her state of mind at the time.

Fiona Beal, aged 49, of Moore Street is accused of stabbing 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham and burying his body in their rear garden in November 2022.

Beal was due to appear at Northampton Crown Court from 10am today (Wednesday, April 26) to give evidence for the first time in her trial, which is now in its fourth week.

She, however, did not arrive via transportation by prison staff until 11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her Honour Judge Lucking KC said that, as a result, the defendant is “not in a position” to give any evidence today.