Former Northampton MP David Mackintosh found not guilty in trial over political donations
and live on Freeview channel 276
A former Northampton MP and a businessman associate have been found not guilty in a trial over political donations.
David Mackintosh, aged 44, of Station Court, Northampton was charged with two counts of withholding information, namely the person or body making donations with intent to deceive, from the treasurer of a registered party.
Howard Grossman, aged 61, of Greenacres, Bushey, was also charged with the same offences.
Both men stood trial at Warwick Crown Court after denying the offences.
The trial started on Monday October 23 and jurors heard weeks of evidence before prosecution, defence and judge The Honourable Mrs Justice Jennifer Eady summed up on the week beginning Monday November 13. The jury was then sent out to begin deliberating on Wednesday (November 15).
Members of the jury took nearly 18 hours to reach a verdict that both Mr Mackintosh and Mr Grossman are not guilty of both charges, which was returned to the court on Tuesday (November 21).