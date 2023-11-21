Former Northampton MP David Mackintosh found not guilty in trial over political donations

Mr Mackintosh's co-defendant Howard Grossman has also been found not guilty

A former Northampton MP and a businessman associate have been found not guilty in a trial over political donations.

David Mackintosh, aged 44, of Station Court, Northampton was charged with two counts of withholding information, namely the person or body making donations with intent to deceive, from the treasurer of a registered party.

Howard Grossman, aged 61, of Greenacres, Bushey, was also charged with the same offences.

Former Northampton MP David Mackintosh walking into Warwick Crown Court on Wednesday November 15. Photo: Mike Baker.

Both men stood trial at Warwick Crown Court after denying the offences.

The trial started on Monday October 23 and jurors heard weeks of evidence before prosecution, defence and judge The Honourable Mrs Justice Jennifer Eady summed up on the week beginning Monday November 13. The jury was then sent out to begin deliberating on Wednesday (November 15).