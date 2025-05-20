Former Northampton childminder jailed over racist tweet has sentence appeal REJECTED by court

A former Northampton childminder, who was jailed for a racist tweet, has had her appeal against her sentence dismissed.

Lucy Connolly, of Parkfield Avenue, Delapre, appeared at the Royal Courts of Justice on Thursday (May 15) to challenge the 31-month prison sentence she received in October 2024, following a post on X in the wake of the Southport murders in July.

The 42-year-old gave evidence in court, but the hearing was adjourned without a decision.

A written judgment has now been issued today (Tuesday May 20), rejecting her appeal.

Judges at the Court of Appeal said: “There is no arguable basis on which it could be said that the sentence imposed by the judge was manifestly excessive. The application for leave to appeal against sentence therefore fails and is refused. The sentence of 31 months’ imprisonment imposed by the judge therefore remains.”

Connolly was charged with one count of publishing material intending to stir up racial hatred after a now-deleted tweet called for mass deportation and suggested setting fire to hotels housing immigrants. The post followed misinformation spread after the murder of three girls in Southport.

At the time, Connolly had around 9,000 followers on X. Before deletion, the tweet was viewed 310,000 times and reposted 940 times. She was charged in August 2024, pleaded guilty the following month, and was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court in October via video link from HMP Peterborough.

Her post was also shared by Northampton father-of-three Tyler Kay, who was sentenced to 38 months in August 2024 for the same offence.

The Free Speech Union (FSU), which funded Connolly’s appeal, said the outcome is “deeply disappointing”.

An FSU spokesperson said: “No one disputes the tweet was offensive, but the sentence of more than two-and-a-half years was plainly disproportionate. Lucy should be at home with her family – not locked up while her husband, Ray, battles bone marrow failure and her 12-year-old daughter struggles without her mother.”

Connolly has received support online from high-profile figures including Dan Wootton and Liz Truss. A fundraiser titled Help Lucy Connolly Rebuild Her Shattered Life has raised £81,000 of its £100,000 target, up from £5,000 just a week ago.

Speaking to the Chronicle & Echo last week, Lucy’s husband and Northampton Town Council councillor Raymond Connolly said: “I think the sentence was disproportionate. I think she’s being made an example of. If I were a judge, I’d look at Lucy’s history and the exemplary references she received – from Nigerians, Bangladeshis, people within the community – who were overwhelmingly positive about her. I would probably give her community service. I don’t know, but I just think the sentence was overly harsh, that’s all.”

He added: “All I know is that Lucy’s doing her best. She knows the odds are stacked against her, and we’ll see.”