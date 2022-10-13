A former soldier and Metropolitan police officer from Kettering has been given a community order for sending threatening letters to his ex-wife and illegally keeping a police baton in his car.

David Gibson, aged 48, of Buckby Drive in Burton Latimer, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, October 13 after pleading guilty to possession of a prohibited firearm and sending offensive communication.

The court heard that Gibson sent his former wife numerous threatening messages following their separation in 2018 including saying he is watching his ex-wife’s new partner wherever he goes, he is going to come to her house to put locks on her doors and suggesting he was tracking her car.

James Armstrong-Holmes, prosecuting, said that on July 9 and July 12 in 2019, Gibson sent two letters containing a string of verbal abuse, inappropriate sexual references, accusations and a suggestion that his car is “fully loaded for anyone wishing to take him on.”

The court heard that Gibson was arrested and, when police searched his car, an extendable police baton was discovered which Gibson kept illegally.

When interviewed, Gibson said he was upset, had been drinking and did not intend to carry out any of the threats he made. He said he had been “stupid” and admitted to being “jealous” of his former wife’s new relationship - the court heard.

Mr Armstrong-Holmes said that Gibson’s former wife had to install CCTV because she became “fearful” of what he would do.

Gibson has no previous convictions.

John Swain, in mitigation, said that Gibson has not breached bail conditions and the wait to be sentenced was “punishment in itself.”

The court heard that Gibson does not drink to a great extent anymore and he has now “moved on” from the relationship.

Mr Swain said: “It was an unpleasant offence but one which he admitted his wrongdoings immediately, he realised his actions were completely unjustified and he overreacted to a personal difficulty in dealing with the end of the relationship.”

The court heard that Gibson served for five years in the army before working as a Metropolitan police officer for 18 years.

Mr Swain said that Gibson has been dealing with trauma since serving in the army, when he was deployed to areas of high conflict, which may be an explanation for his behaviour.

Her Honour Judge Lucking KC told Gibson his behaviour was “inexcusable.”

She continued: “You sent a series of unpleasant messages, the terms of those messages were disgusting and completely inappropriate and you sent those messages while you were under the influence of alcohol.”

Judge Lucking said police batons can inflict “serious injury in the wrong hands” and told Gibson he cannot inflict that level of anxiety on someone without being punished.

Gibson was sentenced to an 18 month community order and he must complete 20 rehabilitation requirement days, 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £400 in court costs. A restraining order was imposed between Gibson and his ex-wife.