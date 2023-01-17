A former member of the Pytchley Hunt has been sentenced in court after stealing and killing a sheep in a Northamptonshire village.

Hartley Crouch, of Cottesmore Road, Ashwell, was working as the whipper-in for the Pytchley Hunt on March 13, 2022 when he shot dead another member of the hunt’s pet sheep in Brixworth.

The 23-year-old then skinned the sheep and fed it to the hounds.

The incident happened during a Pytchley Hunt in March 2022. (File image).

As a result, Crouch was fired and the incident was reported to Northamptonshire Police.

Crouch was charged with theft and was found guilty of the offence at Northampton Magistrates’ Court last week (January 11).

Lead Investigator – PC Chloe Gillies of the Rural Crime Team, said: “This incident caused a great deal of upset to the owners of the sheep who had hand-reared it and kept it as a pet in the back garden.

“Crouch did not have the owners’ permission to kill the sheep and to dispose of it in the manner that he did was horrible.

“I am pleased Crouch was found guilty of the offence and I hope this case shows that Northamptonshire Police take incidents like this seriously.”

Crouch was sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £775 in costs, £150 in compensation and a surcharge of £22.

The Pytchley with Woodland Hunt traces its origins back to the 1700s and is based in Brixworth. Its rides take place around the countryside to the west of the county.