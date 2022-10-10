Forensic investigators are today (October 10) still at the scene of a Northampton home where a body was found.

The body - believed to be that of a 36-year-old woman - was recovered from a property in Lawrence Court, Lower Mounts on Saturday afternoon (October 8). A murder investigation was launched.

Specialist search teams have been at the scene since midday Friday (October 7).

The scene of the murder investigation at Lawrence Court, Northampton.

A post-mortem was due to be carried out by a Home Office pathologist at Leicester Royal Infirmary on Sunday (October 9).

This morning, forensics were still at the scene.

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for an update, but no further statement has been released as yet.

On Saturday, a force spokeswoman said: “This remains a live investigation and, as such, we will not be making any further comment at this time.”

