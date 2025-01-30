Ford Fiesta car stolen from outside pizza shop in Burton Latimer High Street
Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was stolen in High Street, Burton Latimer.
The incident happened on Wednesday, January 22, between 5pm and 5.30pm, when a silver Ford Fiesta parked outside a pizza shop was stolen.
The suspects are described as two white males aged 16 to 20.
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Please quote incident number 25000042484 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.