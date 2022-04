Hattton Park Road. File picture: Google.

A flasher exposed himself to a woman in Wellingborough yesterday (Thursday, April 28).

Witnesses are being sought after the man indecently exposed himself in Hatton Park Road.

The incident happened between 3.30pm and 3.45pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspect is described as white, in his 40s, of a medium build and wearing a light-coloured baseball cap, a red jacket and jeans.