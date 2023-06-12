Police have released a description of a suspect after a man exposed himself to a dog walker in a Rothwell park.

Officers are investigating the incident which took place at about 11.40am on Wednesday (June 7) in Manor Park.

The female victim was walking her dog when she was approached at the top of the path entering the park from Gordon Street, with the man then exposing himself.

The incident took place where the grey pin is on this map

A police spokesman said: “The suspect is described as an Asian man, aged around 40, 5ft 2in tall and of moderate build.

"He had short black hair and a wrinkled complexion, and wore a black coat.