Flasher exposes himself to dog walker in Rothwell park

Call 101 if you have any information
By Sam Wildman
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 10:06 BST

Police have released a description of a suspect after a man exposed himself to a dog walker in a Rothwell park.

Officers are investigating the incident which took place at about 11.40am on Wednesday (June 7) in Manor Park.

The female victim was walking her dog when she was approached at the top of the path entering the park from Gordon Street, with the man then exposing himself.

The incident took place where the grey pin is on this mapThe incident took place where the grey pin is on this map
The incident took place where the grey pin is on this map
A police spokesman said: “The suspect is described as an Asian man, aged around 40, 5ft 2in tall and of moderate build.

"He had short black hair and a wrinkled complexion, and wore a black coat.

“Anyone with information about the incident, including any relevant CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”