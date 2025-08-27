Five-week firearms amnesty launched across Northamptonshire in bid to eliminate guns, tasers and more

A five-week firearms amnesty has been launched across Northamptonshire, in a bid to eliminate illegal guns, tasers and more.

Northamptonshire Police is asking people to hand in unwanted or illegal firearms as part of the amnesty, which runs until October 5.

Police say crimes involving firearms, nationally and locally, remain low, but any incident involving a gun “is one too many”, and the aim of the campaign is to stop lethal weapons from falling into the wrong hands.

The introduction of legislative changes also means it is no longer legal to own specific firearms without a licence.

What can be surrendered

illegally held guns and ammunition

imitation firearms and air guns

antique and other unwanted guns and ammunition

tasers, stun guns, CS gas, etc.

firearms you may have been asked to hide for someone else

Northamptonshire Police Central Operations Inspector Craig Johnson said: “The majority of firearm owners may not be unaware of their illegality, which can mean that they can often be overlooked or forgotten about within residential addresses, and not necessarily stored safely in locked cabinets.

“Others are held legally by the owner but are no longer required or acquired and distributed by criminal networks to harm, threaten and intimidate others, causing fear within our local communities.

“Over the next five weeks, this surrender will give members of the public the chance to safely dispose of firearms or ammunition by having us discreetly come and collect them from their homes.

“We want as many firearms out of circulation as possible to help us better protect people from harm in Northamptonshire. Handing in a firearm could save a life, so I would ask you to do the right thing and surrender your weapon.”

During the amnesty, those handing over firearms or ammunition will not face prosecution for illegal possession, at the point of surrender, and can remain anonymous.

To hand firearms and ammunition into Northamptonshire Police, call 101 to make an appointment for a specially trained officer to come and collect the items.

Anyone with information or concerns about illegal firearms can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Call 999 in an emergency.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Find out more about firearms licensing on the police website.