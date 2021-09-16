Five pedestrians injured in 4.30am hit-and-run outside Northampton nightclub

Police say at least five people were injured in the hit-and-run near NB's in Bridge Street

At least five pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run in Northampton town centre in the early hours of Thursday morning (September 16).

Northamptonshire Police confirmed four of the group were taken to hospital following the incident in Bridge Street at just after 4am.

Police believe the vehicle involved may be the same as one involved in a crash two miles away in Sixfields less than 15 minutes later.

Three of the hit-and-run victims are understood to have injuries that are not life-threatening while the fourth is being assessed at Northampton General Hospital for a head injury.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "We received multiple calls reporting a number of people in Bridge Street, close to NB’s nightclub, had been struck by a car which then left the scene.

"It is believed the collision happened after a verbal altercation between people in the street, and is being treated as an isolated incident."

Bridge Street was closed while crash investigators examined the scene and reopened shortly before 8.30am.

Searches are under way for the driver of the vehicle who fled on foot after the crash in Weedon Road — which was also closed until around 9.30am.