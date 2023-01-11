News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Five men steal bikes in Rothwell break-in before dumping them at side of the road

Witnesses should call 101

By Sam Wildman
47 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 2:13pm

A gang of five males broke into a garage in Rothwell and stole two bicycles before dumping them at the side of the road.

Police are investigating the burglary in Coronation Avenue which took place between 9pm and 11pm on Monday (January 9).

Hide Ad

The suspects were wearing puffer jackets, dark trousers and trainers and walked to Glendon Road, leaving the bikes at the side of the B576 Desborough Road, before making off in a white Audi A3 saloon.

Police are investigating
Most Popular

Witnesses should call 101.