Five illegal workers found in Kettering curry house immigration raid

Red Rose in George Street is closed after the raid on Thursday (October 31) , where five Bangladeshi men were found to be illegal workers.

Two are set to be deported and the curry house could be fined a maximum of £100,000.

The Home Office confirmed that the restaurant had been visited by immigration enforcement.

A spokesman said: "Acting on intelligence, immigration enforcement officers visited Red Rose, George Street, Kettering, on Thursday evening (October 31).

"Immigration checks found that five Bangladeshi men were in the UK illegally."

Three men had overstayed their visas and two had entered the UK illegally.

Two of the men who had overstayed their visas, a 35-year-old and a 39-year-old, have been detained and are to be deported.

Signs are up in the windows saying the restaurant has closed until further notice

The third man who had overstayed his visa, aged 38, must report regularly to immigration enforcement while his case is progressed.

The two men who had entered the UK illegally, aged 43 and 47, are also reporting regularly to immigration enforcement while their cases are progressed.

Having been found with illegal workers, Red Rose has been served with a civil penalty referral notice that imposes a fine of up to £20,000 per illegal worker.

Red Rose can avoid the fine if the employers can prove they carried out the correct right-to-work document checks.

The Indian restaurant is in Kettering town centre on George Street, just off Market Square

Right-to-work checks involve seeing a passport or Home Office document confirming permission to work.

If Red Rose cannot prove it carried out these checks, there will be a maximum fine of £100,000 for the five illegal workers found at the restaurant.