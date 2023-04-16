News you can trust since 1897
Five hospitalised and two arrested after collision in Kettering town centre

The collision involved five pedestrians - one of whom sustained serious injuries

Megan Hillery
By Megan Hillery
Published 16th Apr 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read

Two people have been arrested in connection with a serious road traffic collision that injured five pedestrians in Kettering town centre this morning (April 16).

The collision took place in Montagu Street at around 5.20am and involved a Land Rover Defender and five pedestrians.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “One of the pedestrians sustained serious injuries, while three others sustained minor injuries. All were taken to hospital for treatment.”

Police are investigating a collision that injured five pedestrians in Kettering town centre this morning.Police are investigating a collision that injured five pedestrians in Kettering town centre this morning.
Two people believed to be the driver and passenger of the Land Rover have been arrested in connection with the collision and remain in police custody.

This follows after police closed Montagu Street, Bath Road and Ford Street to the public this morning as they investigated the incident.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, including any dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000227130. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.